Long Island

Centenarian: Madeleine Murat Turpan

Madeleine Murat Turpan, nee Nifenecker, was born Sept. 25, 1912, in Pittsburgh to Charles and Leone Nifenecker, who emigrated from Paris. She had a sister, Suzanne, and a brother George, both now deceased. Madeleine married Jack Turpan, now deceased, and lived in Manhattan, Hempstead and Queens. Madeleine was a member of Theodore Roosevelt's educational program in Oyster Bay. She worked as dietitian for Stouffer's Top of the Sixes restaurant for 38 years until her retirement in 1977. At 72, Madeleine returned to school and earned a degree from LaGuardia Community College. She lives at Bristal Assisted Living in Massapequa. She celebrated at Sergio's restaurant with family. Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano presented her with a citation for becoming a centenarian.

