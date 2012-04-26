Centenarian: Mae Anderman

Mae Anderman was born April 8, 1907. She graduated from City College, where she met her husband, Max Anderman, in German class. She was married 43 years before being widowed. She ran the Breeze Lawn Hotel in Ellenville. In the winter, Mae and Max ran the Maytex Mills curtain company. She was president of the Briarwood Jewish Center sisterhood and active in charities, politics and business. She enjoys dancing, Scrabble and Rummikub. She has seven grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She lives at Atria Cutter Mill in Great Neck, where she celebrated her birthday. Her children, Arthur, Myra and Barbara, and daughter-in-law, Carole, and son-in-law, Arnold, attended. Great Neck Plaza Mayor Jean A. Celender attended the party and issued a proclamation in Mae's honor.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.