TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
26° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Centenarian: Mae Anderman

Print

Mae Anderman was born April 8, 1907. She graduated from City College, where she met her husband, Max Anderman, in German class. She was married 43 years before being widowed. She ran the Breeze Lawn Hotel in Ellenville. In the winter, Mae and Max ran the Maytex Mills curtain company. She was president of the Briarwood Jewish Center sisterhood and active in charities, politics and business. She enjoys dancing, Scrabble and Rummikub. She has seven grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She lives at Atria Cutter Mill in Great Neck, where she celebrated her birthday. Her children, Arthur, Myra and Barbara, and daughter-in-law, Carole, and son-in-law, Arnold, attended. Great Neck Plaza Mayor Jean A. Celender attended the party and issued a proclamation in Mae's honor.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 
A chilly but sunny weekend sets the stage Forecast: Decent Sunday, beware Monday snow
Detectives walk suspect Jagger Freeman out of the NYPD: 2nd suspect charged in friendly fire shooting
Merchant Marine and Navy veteran William Matthews salutes Vet keeps American Legion branch alive
Chris Pereira, 21, from Nassau Community College, wrestles Wrestling event aims to keep kids away from drugs
Author and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker, center, talks to Genealogist: How to trace African-American roots