Centenarian: Margaret Riva

Margaret Riva was born Dec. 24, 1911, in Manhattan, to Hedwig Infanger and Alphonse Cote. Margaret married Frank Riva (now deceased) in 1932 and has three children, Lorraine, Carol and Frank Riva Jr., all of whom live at AHRC Nassau (Association for the Help of Retarded Children). Margaret has devoted her life to people with special needs and is the sole surviving founding member of the AHRC NYC. After serving on the AHRC NYC board, Margaret moved to Lynbrook in the 1960s and became an active member of AHRC Nassau. She received the 2008 NYSARC Quill Award. Margaret lives at Sunrise Assisted Living in Lynbrook and visits her children regularly.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.