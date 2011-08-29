TODAY'S PAPER
Centenarian: Marie Macina

MARIE MACINA was born July 27, 1911, in Manhattan, one of six children born to Carmella and Vito Masiello, who owned an ice and wood business. She has one surviving sister, Lucille, who is 91. Marie attended Washington Irving High School, and in 1927 the family moved to Jackson Heights. She married Joseph Macina in 1936 and was widowed in 2000. She lived in Whitestone for 42 years and now lives at Somerset Gardens Assisted Living in Plainview. She has three daughters, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She celebrated her birthday with family and friends at Matteo's in Huntington. She enjoys reading and singing.

