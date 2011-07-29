TODAY'S PAPER
Centenarian: Mary Pellettieri

Mary Pellettieri was born May 13, 1911. Her parents emigrated from Italy and settled in Manhattan, where Mary was born. Mary attended St. Patrick's Academy and the Manhattan Trade School in Manhattan. She worked in customer service with John Wanamaker & Co. and Macy's. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in the Bronx. Mary has lived at Dominican Village in Amityville since April 2001.

