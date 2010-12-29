Centenarian: Mary T. Mandzak

MARY T. MANDZAK, née Gazzola, born Nov. 18, 1910, in East Patchogue, is one of eight children (six are deceased). Mary's mother, Rose Gazzola, died at 103, and her father, Michael Gazzola, died at 101. Gazzola Drive in East Patchogue was named after Mary's father after his death in 1975. Mary married Frank Mandzak and was widowed in 1994. She has many nieces and nephews. She enjoys tatting, baking cookies and spending time with family. She still drives and attends St. Francis De Sales Church in Patchogue. Mary celebrated her birthday at home in Patchogue with family including her sister, Lucy Peterson, from Florida, who is 93. Mary attributes her longevity to hard work and homegrown food.

Compiled by Darlene Gein