Long Island

Centenarian: Minnie Collura

Minnie Collura was born March 28, 1913, in Manhattan. She married Angelo in 1930 and had five children -- Joseph and Nicholas (both now deceased) and Marie, Rosalie and Diana. Minnie was married for 75 years before being widowed in 2005. She has 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. According to her family, Minnie was always a hard worker who labored in factories as a seamstress in Manhattan and later, after moving to Nassau County, worked in Franklin Square. She later worked for the East Meadow school district for more than 25 years. Always proud of her East Meadow home, Minnie loved cooking, playing cards and was an avid crocheter. She celebrated her birthday surrounded by family at her daughter's home in North Massapequa.

