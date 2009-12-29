TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
Long Island

Centenarian: Morris Fein

Print

MORRIS FEIN, was born Nov. 28, 1909. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 1925 and CCNY in 1929. He worked as a kosher law enforcement inspector for the state for 43 years, retiring at 70. He served as financial secretary and president of the First Hrubieshower Sick and Benevolent Society in Manhattan and was active in the Queensboro Hill Jewish Center. Fein married Vera Rothman in 1936, and they had three children. Morris was widowed after 72 years of marriage. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In 2002 he moved to Melville where he's Residents Board president at the senior community where he lives. He celebrated his birthday at the Huntington Hilton and at South Huntington Jewish Center.

Compiled by Darlene Gein

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Snow, wintry mix, rain before messy commute
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Miranda Lambert performs at the 53rd annual Academy Miranda Lambert announces marriage: 'My heart is full'