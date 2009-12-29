Centenarian: Morris Fein

MORRIS FEIN, was born Nov. 28, 1909. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 1925 and CCNY in 1929. He worked as a kosher law enforcement inspector for the state for 43 years, retiring at 70. He served as financial secretary and president of the First Hrubieshower Sick and Benevolent Society in Manhattan and was active in the Queensboro Hill Jewish Center. Fein married Vera Rothman in 1936, and they had three children. Morris was widowed after 72 years of marriage. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In 2002 he moved to Melville where he's Residents Board president at the senior community where he lives. He celebrated his birthday at the Huntington Hilton and at South Huntington Jewish Center.

Compiled by Darlene Gein