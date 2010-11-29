Centenarian: Ree Britman

REE BRITMAN was born Oct. 13, 1910, in Brownsville, Brooklyn. She was married to Leo Britman for more than 20 years. During the evenings Ree and Leo loved to tango and ballroom dance at a local nightclub. Ree worked for numerous years as a secretary in the Brooklyn Naval Yard. On her days off she would spend quality time with her many nieces and nephews. Ree lives at Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack where she enjoys the therapeutic recreation activities, especially crocheting. She celebrated her birthday there with a party hosted by family and friends.

Compiled by Darlene Gein