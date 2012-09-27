TODAY'S PAPER
Centenarian: Sara Ameri

Sara Ameri, née Iannello, was born Oct. 1, 1912, in Manhattan and grew up in Brooklyn. She married Augie Ameri on Jan. 7, 1939, and was widowed after 67 years of marriage. She has four children, 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Sara enjoyed bowling and played in a league until 2011. She likes going to the senior citizen center daily and playing poker. She celebrated her birthday at the Chateau La Mer in Lindenhurst. Sara has lived in Lindenhurst since 1974.

