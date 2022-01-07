A Center Moriches man wanted by authorities in Pennsylvania on charges of drug possession and that he sent obscene or intimate photos has been arrested, the Suffolk County sheriff's office said Friday.

Sean Healy, 36, of Center Moriches, was arrested Thursday in Center Moriches as a fugitive from justice wanted on warrants for disseminating obscene or intimate images of a person in Wayne County, Pennsylvania, and for possession of "dangerous drugs" out in Cumberland County, the Suffolk sheriff said in a news release.

The drugs were not specified and a spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry. Both offenses are punishable by one year or more in jail under Pennsylvania law.

An attorney for Healy could not be immediately reached.

The Wayne County district attorney's office did not immediately provide details of the allegations against Healy when requested by Newsday on Friday. But Pennsylvania television station WBRE/WYOU-TV reported in November that the district attorney's office issued an arrest warrant for Healy based on allegations of harassment and unlawful dissemination of intimate images.

Prosecutors said in court papers that Healy "harassed a woman and sent nude pictures of her over Facebook Messenger," according to the report.

Healy's arrest was the result of an investigation by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Bureau, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Unit and authorities in Pennsylvania.

The Suffolk sheriff's office said Healy had been "transient since coming back to Suffolk County and was located at an address in Center Moriches and arrested without incident."

Healy was expected to be extradited to Pennsylvania following his scheduled arraignment Friday on a fugitive complaint in First District Court in Central Islip.

"Our investigators often work collaboratively with officers from other jurisdictions — both locally and from other states," Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr. said in a statement announcing the arrest. "I am proud of the hard work of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Bureau and Domestic Violence Unit in taking this man into custody and returning him to Pennsylvania where he will answer for his crimes."