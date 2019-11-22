TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Long Island

Fire breaks out in Cedarhurst building, police say

The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department was called to a

The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department was called to a building fire on Central Avenue about 3 a.m. Friday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

An early morning fire erupted in a building on Central Avenue in Cedarhurst on Friday, Nassau police said.

Photographs showed the building included a yogurt and ice cream store, a pharmacy and a pizza parlor. A sign above them shows the row of businesses were numbered 600 to 610.

Firefighters from the Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department extinguished the flames, according to Nassau police, after the fire was called in at about 2:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County police had a portion of Hempstead Cops: Pickup hits, kills woman crossing Hempstead Turnpike
Medical student Adam Lalley participates in a poverty Medical students get a lesson in empathy
This Riverhead home is on the market for LI mobile home lists for $145,000
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in Mineola on NIFA approves $3.11 billion Nassau budget for 2020
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, Witness: Burke's fury sparked by prisoner's 'pervert' insult
Melville's Ellen Kraft and daughter Georgia, 7, took A certain snowman charms LI's 'Frozen II' viewers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search