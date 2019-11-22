An early morning fire erupted in a building on Central Avenue in Cedarhurst on Friday, Nassau police said.

Photographs showed the building included a yogurt and ice cream store, a pharmacy and a pizza parlor. A sign above them shows the row of businesses were numbered 600 to 610.

Firefighters from the Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department extinguished the flames, according to Nassau police, after the fire was called in at about 2:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.