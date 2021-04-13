A Central Islip man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder for the killing of a teenager found dead in a Freeport park last month, Nassau police said.

Nassau Homicide Squad detectives arrested Tulio Ayala, 42, of Dow Street, and charged him for the fatal shooting of Daniel Garcia-Carbajal, 19, of Freeport.

Ayala is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy, police said.

Garcia-Carbajal was found dead at 5:30 p.m. March 4 in Cow Meadow Park after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound, police said at the time.

Ayala will be arraigned Wednesday in Nassau Criminal Court in Mineola.