Long Island

Cops: Central Islip man charged in fatal shooting of Freeport resident

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Central Islip man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder for the killing of a teenager found dead in a Freeport park last month, Nassau police said.

Nassau Homicide Squad detectives arrested Tulio Ayala, 42, of Dow Street, and charged him for the fatal shooting of Daniel Garcia-Carbajal, 19, of Freeport.

Ayala is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy, police said.

Garcia-Carbajal was found dead at 5:30 p.m. March 4 in Cow Meadow Park after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound, police said at the time.

Ayala will be arraigned Wednesday in Nassau Criminal Court in Mineola.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

