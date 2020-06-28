Sixteen people aboard a pleasure cruiser in Port Jefferson were taken to local hospitals Sunday afternoon for treatment of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, according to officials on the scene.

The 35-foot vessel was pulling into Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa shortly after 2 p.m. when the call came in, according to assistant Port Jefferson Fire Department chief Anthony Barton.

A total of 17 people were aboard the boat, but one refused treatment, according to Trip Hoar of Port Jefferson Village Emergency Medical Services. The injuries did not appear serious, he said.

The incident was complicated to coordinate because of the large number of patients, Barton said.

“It’s not your normal one ambulance, one patient incident,” Barton said.

The incident is under investigation by the Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard and Suffolk County Second Precinct and Marine Bureau, Barton said.

Messages left with Fire Department, EMS, Port Jefferson mayor and Brookhaven Town were not immediately returned.

