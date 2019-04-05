A Suffolk County correction officer is accused of sexually abusing at least one child on Long Island for years, authorities said Friday, while other cases they're investigating may be beyond the statute of limitations to prosecute.

Robert Weis, 55, of Hampton Bays, allegedly befriended a 7-year-old boy in 1996 and sexually abused him until he was 16, authorities said. The victim, now 29, reported the alleged abuse to Southampton Town police last month, prompting an investigation and arrest.

Weis was arraigned Friday in Southampton Town Justice Court on felony charges of coercive sexual conduct, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. Southampton Town Justice Barbara Wilson set his bail at $3 million bond or $1 million cash. He, a military veteran who served in Iraq, is due to return to court on Tuesday.

Weis, who has been with the Suffolk County Sheriff's office for more than 20 years, was arrested Thursday on his way to work and was to be notified of his suspension Friday, said Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Sharkey. Authorities said he had a 12-year-old boy with him when he was arrested.

"This person has disgraced the uniform and oath the men and women of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office have taken," Sheriff Errol Toulon said in a statement, "and I am seeking his termination immediately."

Weis has a pending case in South Carolina, where he was arrested in 2016 on charges that he sexually abused a 13-year-old male relative, officials said. After he was released on $100,000 bond by South Carolina authorities, the Suffolk sheriff's office suspended him without pay for 30 days, the maximum period. He was stripped of his weapon and put into the quartermaster unit at the Yaphank jail so he would not have contact with any inmates.

Weis is also a foster and adoptive parent, officials said. He has been a foster parent for 15 years and adopted five boys, who are now between 19 and 26 years old. The current allegations do not involve his adopted children although authorities are investigating if any of his foster children were abused.

Other victims have told authorities of abuse incidents, but Weis has not been charged in those cases and the statute of limitations may be an issue there, officials said. He allegedly held sleepovers where he touched and molested boys, officials said.

Authorities said they seized DVDs after serving a search warrant at his home Thursday and believe they may contain child pornography. One of the DVDs is titled "Age is Just a Number." They also found three unregistered handguns, 32 long rifles and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition.

Weis' Southampton attorney, James O'Shea, said it was hard to mount a defense — as well as a prosecution — for a crime that may have been committed more than 20 years ago because memory may be an issue. But Wilson, the town justice, asked Weis for his dates of service in the military and he recited them exactly.

Other potential victims are asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-702-2230.

With Ellen Yan