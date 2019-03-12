TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Retired schoolteacher had child porn on his computer, police say

Kurt Desch, 63, was charged with possessing child

Kurt Desch, 63, was charged with possessing child porn, police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A retired schoolteacher from Northport who police said was in possession of child pornography was arrested Tuesday.

Kurt Desch, 63, who was taken into custody at his home around 7:15 a.m., was charged with one count of sexual performance by a child, a felony crime, police said in a news release.

Police said they found on Desch's computer videos and photos of boys and girls of various ages, including prepubescent children. Police did not say how they were tipped off.

“Desch told detectives he retired from teaching at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in 2016,” police said.

Desch is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

 In a statement, Julie Davis Lutz, chief operating officer for Eastern Suffolk BOCES, said: "We have been notified by the Suffolk County Police Department that Kurt Desch, a former employee, has been arrested for allegations of possession of child pornography. Mr. Desch was hired by Eastern Suffolk BOCES in 1979 and retired on June 30, 2012. He began his career at the North Country Learning Center. After that location closed in June 2008 he taught at Brookhaven Learning Center for the remainder of his tenure. He has not worked for us in any other capacity or been on our payroll since he retired in June 2012."

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Anthony Chiantella, of Bayville, was charged with counts DA: Driver indicted crash that paralyzed man
Katuria D'Amato, wife of former United States Senator, Katuria D'Amato files suit against husband
Temperatures on Tuesday are taking a step back Forecast: Sunny, mid-40s with strong winds
Garo Sparo on Season 17 of Bravo's "Project Meet the LIer competing on new 'Project Runway'
Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine delivers his LI town: Potholes, environment a priority 
State Police continue to investigate the Sept. 9, Police look for leads in LI woman's 2001 slaying