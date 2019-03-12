A retired schoolteacher from Northport who police said was in possession of child pornography was arrested Tuesday.

Kurt Desch, 63, who was taken into custody at his home around 7:15 a.m., was charged with one count of sexual performance by a child, a felony crime, police said in a news release.

Police said they found on Desch's computer videos and photos of boys and girls of various ages, including prepubescent children. Police did not say how they were tipped off.

“Desch told detectives he retired from teaching at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in 2016,” police said.

Desch is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

In a statement, Julie Davis Lutz, chief operating officer for Eastern Suffolk BOCES, said: "We have been notified by the Suffolk County Police Department that Kurt Desch, a former employee, has been arrested for allegations of possession of child pornography. Mr. Desch was hired by Eastern Suffolk BOCES in 1979 and retired on June 30, 2012. He began his career at the North Country Learning Center. After that location closed in June 2008 he taught at Brookhaven Learning Center for the remainder of his tenure. He has not worked for us in any other capacity or been on our payroll since he retired in June 2012."