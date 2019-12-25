Song and prayer filled the air of New York churches Wednesday as people joined together in Christmas worship.

Strangers shook hands and softly wished each other a “Merry Christmas.” Their voices mingled in renditions of “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World." They knelt together in prayers of peace, love and forgiveness, basking in the light from stained glass windows.

“It was really magical,” Amanda Baulch, 52, of Australia, said after morning Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

Packed next to each other in pews, churchgoers were dressed in their Sunday best and in jeans. Some families were decked out in festive Christmas colors, with little girls in red dresses with bows in their hair and young boys in tailored suits and bow ties.

They listened to words of worship from clergy who urged them to put their faith in God and in forgiveness.

“God is calling on us to put down our differences and to put trust in him,” Rev. Alessandro J. da Luz told nearly 400 parishioners at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cathedral in Rockville Centre. “Let go of our destructive beliefs and be open to God’s will.”

Rev. Ed Dougherty entreated those gathered at St. Patrick’s to “enter each other’s hearts” and emphasized that “the greatest gift we can give before leaving this building is communion with Christ.”

At St. Patrick’s, worshippers came from all over the world and sang “Silent Night” in three languages: English, Spanish and German. Many entered the hall wide-eyed in awe at the beautiful cathedral and took pictures while they moved to the front.

One family from Italy even managed to bring their little white dog Lulu into the service in a small bag.

As people streamed in, NYPD police cars, their blue and red lights glowing, stood parked outside with officers standing in heavy armor, helmets and high-powered rifles.

Iryna Yaykemko, 43, sat beside her fiancé, George Melendez, 44, through the service and remained in silent prayer for a time afterward.

“I wanted to give thanks to God for my family and everything I’ve had this year,” said Yaykemko, who lives in Manhattan.

After the service, the couple planned to go home and open gifts with their children.

“They are waiting for us,” she said.