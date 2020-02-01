One was a special assistant to James Farmer, the head of CORE, one of the top civil rights organizations of the 1960s. Another camped out in front on the White House in protest on her way to the famous 1965 marches in Selma, Alabama. A third is the longtime leader of the NAACP on the East End, fighting to integrate local schools and governments.

These three Long Islanders have deep roots in the civil rights movement. All three are disturbed by what they are watching today in the United States as, they say, racial relations deteriorate, civil rights appear under attack and bigotry has become acceptable in many quarters. Here are their stories and their thoughts.

CORE veteran: Leadership needed today

On many days when she reported to work in the Harlem offices of the Congress of Racial Equality, or CORE, Marge Rogatz was the only white person there.

Rogatz was a special assistant to James Farmer, who was the national director of the group. She did background research for his speeches, sought grant money to keep the organization alive, and helped alert the media to the group’s latest actions including Farmer’s arrests. She commuted to Harlem from her home in Roslyn, where she lived with her husband and two children.

In this front row seat to history in the making in the 1960s, Rogatz met and dealt with many of the legendary leaders of the civil rights movement, from Stokely Carmichael to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “I worked with all these people,” Rogatz, now 91, recalled in a recent interview. She met King twice when he visited Long Island, and “knew his lieutenants well.”

“More important,” she added, “I worked with the unsung heroes of the civil rights movement. Most of them were women. They set up freedom schools. They registered voters. They did all kinds of things. And many of them had their homes burned.”

“I worked with a lot of the giants,” she added, “but it’s the unsung heroes who should be given so much credit.”

Farmer was considered “one of the Big Four” civil rights leaders along with King, NAACP chief Roy Wilkins and Urban League head Whitney Young.

“I knew Jim very well. I worked for him,” said Rogatz, who downplays her own role in the movement. “I was somebody he depended on.”

In 1961, Farmer initiated the first Freedom Ride, a campaign to integrate the bus systems in the South that was often met with bloodshed including attacks by Ku Klux Klan members.

Rogatz often was present when Farmer called in to CORE leaders on Long Island during the rides to alert them to developments — in part so they could get the word out to the media. She did not go on the Freedom Rides herself even though she wanted to because CORE had strict rules about who could participate — the mother of two young children did not qualify because of the violence.

Rogatz became involved in civil rights straight out of college — shortly after graduating from Barnard College in the early 1950s, she became a board member of the National Urban League. By 1956, when she moved to Long Island, she became involved with CORE chapters in Nassau and Suffolk counties. That led to her work in the national office.

Today, a half-century later, she is “extremely alarmed” by the state of race relations.

“I think they are terrible,” she said, as “unbelievable bigotry” has become commonplace. “There is a perfect storm of bigotry being expressed in all kinds of different ways that we didn’t think used to be acceptable.”

She doesn’t think racism ever went away — it was just kept more under wraps. The election of Donald Trump has changed that, said Rogatz, who is a co-founder of the Long Island advocacy group Erase Racism.

“I think he made it permissible for people to acknowledge what was bothering them. The people who are his core … are white people who are really genuinely frightened at the thought of becoming a minority in this country, and they really feel left out, disenfranchised, which is a phrase we usually don’t use about white communities.”

“Trump has allowed … this deep deep racism … to be OK,” she said. “And the result is it’s an underlying disease that has to be really changed, wiped out.”

To do so, she believes the country needs visionary leadership. “Now, more than ever before in our history, we need wise, steadying, courageous leadership to combat the discriminatory and dehumanizing rhetoric, policies and practices that are being proclaimed and instituted by our president and his appointees at all levels of governments — federal, state and local,” she said.

She also favors reparations — or compensatory payments — to the descendants of slaves as part of the solution.

“Historic and continuing white power and white privilege have produced and maintained structural and institutional racism across the nation and here on Long Island,” she said. “We must acknowledge the sinful truth that our nation has been built on the backs and bodies of slaves since 1619 when the first black slaves were brought to our shores in chains. We must also acknowledge that African Americans have been and are still living today with the economic and other painful results of slavery.”

1960s student activist: 'Good people' need to stand up

Sandy Thomas of Wyandanch was on her way to what would become historic marches in Selma, Alabama, in 1965, including two led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. By the time she and other college students arrived in Washington, D.C., though, word had come that violence seemed unavoidable down South.

Leaders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), one of the pre-eminent civil rights organizations of the 1960s and to which Thomas belonged, ordered the students to stay in Washington because it would be too dangerous in Selma.

So Thomas and the other students spent a frigid night outside the White House at a vigil to support the Selma march. Every once in a while a local church opened its doors to the students for hot chocolate and a chance to warm up.

The next day, March 7, led by James Farmer of CORE, they marched to the Washington Monument for a rally with a coalition of groups. They sang spirituals as they marched, with Thomas’ eyes welling with tears as she felt the stirrings of justice they were fighting for.

Meanwhile, in Selma, state troopers and local police attacked 600 unarmed demonstrators with billy clubs and tear gas in what became known as “Bloody Sunday.” It was a turning point in the civil rights movement, horrifying millions — blacks and whites alike — who saw the images on television. King arrived to lead another march two days later, and another, longer one March 21.

Thomas, of Wheatley Heights, had joined SNCC in the mid-1960s as a college student in Ohio. As a freshman at Central State University, a historically black college in Wilberforce, students protested outside a barbershop in the nearby village of Yellow Springs after a black student was denied a haircut. Police turned high pressure fire hoses on the demonstrators.

The next day Thomas took part in a march on the local jail to protest the arrests of numerous students. A year later came Selma.

Decades after those electrifying days, Thomas, a member of the NAACP and other groups, is distraught over what she sees in the world of civil rights and race relations today.

“It’s frightful to me,” said Thomas, who spent years fighting against racial steering by real estate agents and other problems on Long Island. “Intolerance has become very very heightened under the president. I think he recognizes the culture of hate, and that’s why you have so many bias incidents that are occurring.”

Thomas said portions of the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act are expiring, and Congress has failed to renew them. Yet she sees few leaders protesting that and other regressions in civil rights protections and racial acceptance.

“As a whole I don’t see a national movement” in favor of civil rights, she said. “I see hate and intolerance. I don’t see any national leadership that says these things are wrong and that we need to do something about it.”

She noted that the movement of the 1960s was successful in getting people to coalesce around it — “whites, blacks, Christians, Jews, all kinds of people. In addition, we were successful in the courts and in Congress.”

Today, she said, “I don’t see any of that happening.”

Looking forward, she says part of the solution is new national political leadership. “I think that you need a leader that wants to unite the country,” she said.

Thomas also thinks the vast numbers of “good people” need to stand up and make their voices heard. “I think people who are intolerant and not accepting of others feel emboldened and feel like they can say whatever they want to say now and I think that others don’t stop them. The good people … are silent, and that’s a problem.”

She said one concrete way of changing that is a program her church, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Roman Catholic Church in Wyandanch, is instituting to train people how to respond — in a polite but firm way — to intolerance, bias and racism. The program teaches “good people how to respond to people who speak in coded language. Right now some of it is not even coded. It’s downright direct and intolerant.”

Local NAACP president: Learn history

Lucius Ware grew up in Ohio and as a high school student he recalls how many public swimming pools there were off-limits to blacks. Court cases and protests ensued, and eventually the pools were integrated.

Around the same time, the newspaper in his hometown carried out its own form of segregation — news about blacks was relegated to a small, back pages section under a heading, “For Colored Subscribers.” If an African-American woman got married, for instance, her photo would not be carried in the regular bridal section where white brides were featured, but back in the black section.

Ware and others were outraged, and orchestrated a boycott of the newspaper for two months. The newspaper changed its policy.

Ware’s father was a longtime activist in the NAACP, and by the time the son relocated permanently to Long Island in the late 1960s, he brought that activism with him. Ware would soon become a leading force in the civil rights movement on the Island, operating out of his home base in Southampton and becoming president of the Eastern Long Island NAACP.

He was a trailblazer almost from the start. When he got hired as the work-study coordinator at Southampton High School, he was one of the few blacks on the schools’ payroll.

The bias was not limited to the schools, he said. Ware said he saw it in local government as well. In one of his more notable achievements, Ware organized a protest movement against the Town of Southampton in late 1999 and early 2000. For a couple of months he and others protested regularly at Town Hall. Ministers did a prayer vigil. African-American men from various churches lined the halls of Town Hall. Another day protesters brought pots and pans and did a drumroll throughout the building. On the final day of the protest, they marched through the Village of Southampton and symbolically nailed their demands on the Town Hall doors — something like Martin Luther and his Ninety-five Theses, Ware said.

The protests got the attention of officials — and the media. It prompted officials to revisit the town’s largely unfulfilled affirmative-action agreement of 20 years earlier, from 1979, he says, and got them to begin to implement it by creating the position of affirmative-action officer — and filling the position.

Before the protest started, there were just a handful of blacks working for the government. By the time the protest ended, there were several dozen, Ware said. And in subsequent years the numbers continued to grow, reaching 17 percent by mid-2003.

Today, Ware, who went on to work in several schools districts in positions including principal and superintendent, is disappointed by what he sees in terms of race relations and civil rights on Long Island.

“I don’t believe that we are farther along than we were 30 or 40 years ago here on Long Island,” he said. “We have a long ways to go.”

He says he believes that because “there seems to be more hatred spewing than there was at that time. You have more negative comments than ever before.”

As for the civil rights movement locally, he says, it is “stagnant and not moving forward.”

Meanwhile, for instance, a Ku Klux Klan chapter has operated out of Hampton Bays in recent years, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit civil rights organization that tracks hate groups.

As part of the solution to deteriorating race relations, Ware sees a need for a change in national political leadership. “Certainly the current U.S. president and his allies have a lot to do with not stemming the flow of negativity in regards to race relations,” he said.

And one of the biggest solutions may be education, specifically having students study the history of African Americans, slavery, the civil rights movement, he said.

“There is nothing more important than the study of the history here on Long Island and in the nation, of the history of progress or lack of progress,” he said.