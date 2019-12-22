TODAY'S PAPER
Detectives in Nashville, Tennessee are searching for four people of interest in connection with the fatal stabbing early Saturday of Clayton Beathard, the starting quarterback for the Long Island University football team, and another man.

Beathard, 22, a junior at LIU, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a 2:50 a.m. fight outside a Nashville bar involving multiple people, police said. A third victim, also 21, whom police did not identify, was treated and released.

Police said the fight outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill appeared to have resulted from an argument that started inside.

Three men and one woman are wanted for questioning in the case, Nashville police said Sunday morning. The four individuals appear to be acquaintances according to their interaction on video surveillance footage, police said.

Two of the men, one wearing a Nike sweatshirt, the other a puffy jacket, are seen in the video standing in front of a booth in the center of the bar. The other man and the woman are at the bottom of the video and eventually join the other two in front of the booth. Anyone knowing their identities is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.     

Beathard, of Thompson Station, Tennessee, was the quarterback for the LIU Sharks, which began Division I play this fall. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior transferred from Iowa Western Community College in January. He appeared in seven games this fall before missing the rest of the season due to injury, according to LIU's football team website. He was second on the team in scoring with three touchdowns.

Beathard came from a family of prominence in the fields of country music and professional football. He is the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard. His brother, Tucker Beathard, is a country music singer.

His older brother, C.J. Beathard, is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and his grandfather, Bobby Beathard, won four Super Bowls as an NFL general manager and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

