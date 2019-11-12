The Coast Guard is naming a patrol ship after an NYPD cop from Farmingdale who was killed in the 9/11 attacks.

The ship, a 154-foot-long cutter with a crew of 24, is to be commissioned by 2023 in honor of Vincent G. Danz, according to Chief Warrant Officer Mariana O'Leary, a Coast Guard spokeswoman. Danz, then 37, of Farmingdale, was believed to have died on the fourth floor of the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

Danz's widow, Angela Danz Donohue, who has since remarried, cried as she recalled her husband’s 18 years in the military and 14 years with the NYPD.

“Helping other people came as naturally as breathing to him,” she said at a frigid naming ceremony Tuesday at Battery Park in Manhattan. “Knowing that there will be a vessel at sea with Vincent’s name is to know that he will not be forgotten.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking at the ceremony, said: “We think of ships being named after presidents or folks who are famous throughout history. But you know what? There are a lot of heroes whose names are not everyday names, but have done absolutely outstanding and extraordinary things, and they need to be honored too.”

Also at the ceremony, the Coast Guard honored Jeffrey Palazzo, an FDNY firefighter who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. A cutter is also being named in Palazzo’s honor.

Both men served as reservists in the Coast Guard — Danz as a port security specialist and Palazzo as a machinery technician.

The ships are being built by Bollinger Shipyards at an average cost of $58 million per ship, O'Leary said.

Once ready, she said, the ships could be deployed anywhere, for tasks including drug interdiction, search and rescue, natural disaster assistance, fishery patrols, coastal security and enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.

Tuesday’s ceremony was attended by Admiral Karl L. Schultz, the Coast Guard’s commandant, who noted that the maritime service was founded in 1790, blocks away from Battery Park, when Alexander Hamilton established the Revenue Cutter Service, considered the Coast Guard’s predecessor.