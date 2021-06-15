Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park tops a list of the best hospitals in New York State for children, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The next four on the magazine's list are: New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital and University of Rochester-Golisano Children's Hospital.

What is now Cohen Children's Medical Center opened in 1983 as Schneider Children's Hospital. At the time, it was the metropolitan area’s only hospital exclusively for children, according to its website, which says the hospital is now "the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State."

It is part of the Northwell hospital and health care system. The hospital was renamed in 2010 after billionaire hedge fund manager and now Mets owner Steve Cohen, originally from Great Neck, and his wife, Alexandra; their family foundation gave $50 million to the hospital.

"We are proud to be recognized as the No. 1 children’s hospital in New York and ranked as one of the best hospitals in the nation," Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health -- which operates Cohen Children’s -- said in a statement. "This exceptional achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of the staff at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in providing world class care across a broad spectrum of clinical areas to our youngest and most precious patients."

According to a U.S. News & World Report news release: "The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices."

Other organizations that publish hospital rankings include the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (Medicare.gov) and the nonprofit Leapfrog Group (hospitalsafetygrade.org).

A July 2020 paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association cautioned against putting too much stock in ratings, noting "the US News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings correlate poorly with the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades … and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)."

The paper continued: "This conflicting information may lead hospitals and health systems to misdirect resources toward improving rankings on a particular measure and potentially miss opportunities to improve health and health care delivery."