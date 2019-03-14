A member of the Latin Kings street gang pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the 2005 killing of a C. W. Post basketball star in a bizarre case of mistaken identity, according to officials.

Jaime Rivera, 34, of Freeport, admitted in federal court in Central Islip to using a firearm in the shooting death of Tafare Berryman, then 22, of Brooklyn, in what amounted to a double-case of mistaken identity, according to officials.

Rivera thought he was shooting a friend of Berryman’s, Aaron Daly-Firth, in order to advance himself in the Latin Kings, officials said, in the mistaken belief that Daly-Firth had assaulted a leader of the Latin Kings in April of 2005 in a fight outside the La Mansion Club in Island Park.

"I murdered Tafare Berryman by shooting and killing him with a firearm," Rivera said in court. At that point, Dawn Thompson, the victim's mother burst into tears, leaned forward and dropped her head down.

In 2017 Rivera was arrested and charged initially with rackeeteering murder and murder with a firearm. The racketeering murder count, which had called for mandatory life in prison, was dropped as part of the plea deal. The charge of murder with a firarm calls for up to life in prison.

Thompson said afterward "I'm so happy. I never thought this day would come. He was a wonderful kid. He didn't deserve to die. He shouldn't have been taken away like this," she said. "My son was so innocent. He wasn't doing anything to deserve this."

The courtroom was filled with Nassau detectives, DEA, and FBI agents who had worked on the case. Sources have credited Thompsons for her persistence in the case. She called authorities every three months for ten years and enlisted the help of local assemblyman.

Thompson, who gave out tee-shirts with her son's picture on it, said of the law enforcement who worked on the case: "They never gave up."

One of Rivera's attorney saids, federal public defender Randi Chavis declined comment.

Eastern District prosecutors Lara Treinis Gatz and Mark Misorek declined comment.

The killing took place after several hundred C.W. Post students had been at a fashion show and were partying at the club which had also become a hangout for Latin Kings, officials said.

A brawl broke out and while neither Berryman nor Daly-Firth had been involved, Daly-Firth was hit in the head with a bottle and was bleeding from a wound.

The two friends drove away from the club with Daly-Firth at the wheel and Berryman in the passenger’s seat. But Daly-Firth’s bleeding clouded his vision and he stopped to allow Berryman to drive.

As Berryman switched to the driver’s seat, Rivera, in a following car, drove along side and fired two shots—one striking Berryman in an arm, another striking him fatally in the head.

It was “a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time {Berryman] wasn’t even drinking. He was there to dance, “a Nassau detective said at the time.