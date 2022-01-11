TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long Island

Tips to make it through Tuesday's blast of arctic weather on Long Island

People didn't seem to mine the bitter cold

People didn't seem to mine the bitter cold while getting some exercise on the Long Beach boardwalk in Long Beach on Jan. 28, 2021. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Long Island is experiencing its coldest temperatures of the season Tuesday. The National Weather Service has safety tips to navigate through the arctic blast.

A homeowners to-do list

Have an emergency supply kit ready in case you lose power.

Be sure cellphones are fully charged.

Have a supplemental heat source available. Be sure to follow the directions on using the heat source to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector near the area to be heated.

If you plan to use a fireplace or wood stove for emergency heating, have your chimney or flue inspected each year.

Insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls so your water supply will be less likely to freeze.

To the extent possible, weatherproof your home by adding weatherstripping, insulation, insulated doors and storm windows, or thermal-pane windows.

What car owners should do

Prepare your car. Have the radiator system serviced and check the antifreeze level.

Replace windshield-wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture.

Replace any worn tires, and check the air pressure in the tires.

During winter, keep the gas tank near full to help avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.

Keep an emergency kit in your car in case you become stranded.

If you venture outside

Wear a hat because half of your body heat can be lost from your head. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

Windchill affects animals too. Bring pets inside. If you cannot bring them inside, provide adequate shelter to keep them warm and make sure that they have access to unfrozen water.

Avoid overexertion. Sweating from overexertion could lead to a chill and hypothermia.

Cold weather also puts an extra strain on the heart. If you have heart disease or high blood pressure, follow your doctor's advice about shoveling snow or performing other hard work in the cold.

If you must do heavy outdoor chores, dress warmly and work slowly. Your body is already working hard just to stay warm, so don't overdo it.

Do not drink alcoholic or caffeinated beverages; they cause your body to lose heat more rapidly. Instead, drink warm, sweet beverages or broth to help maintain your body temperature. If you have any dietary restrictions, ask your doctor.

Avoid getting gasoline or alcohol on your skin while deicing and fueling your car or using a snowblower. These materials in contact with the skin greatly increase heat loss from the body.

Do not ignore shivering. It's an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

When possible, occupants are returning to the Twin
Bronx fire victims to be memorialized in candlelight vigil
Uniondale High School and two other secondary schools
COVID-19 contact tracing will become optional, governor says
Veteran News 12 reporter Christine Insinga.
4 longtime anchors, reporters leave News 12 LI in newsroom shake-up
Some residents and a local civic group say
Proposed drug, alcohol rehab facility sparks resident concerns
State education officials who oppose charter schools said
Central Islip, Wyandanch charter schools win state approval
Bundled-up commuters wait for the train at the
Forecast: Coldest temps of season arrive today on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?