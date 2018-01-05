Cold-weather tips for you, your pet and home

The snow may be done for now, but frigid temperatures aren’t going anywhere.

The National Weather Service reports that Long Island will see below-freezing temps throughout the weekend, with Saturday’s high not reaching more than 12 degrees and a wind chill of minus 10 to minus 15.

That’s cold, even for New Yorkers. Here are some tips to keep you toasty.

FOR YOU

If you need to be outside, cover up as much exposed skin as possible and head inside if you start to lose feeling in any of your extremities, like fingers and toes. That could be a sign of early frostbite, according to Stony Brook University Medical Center. You should also take breaks as needed — cold temperatures and shoveling exertion can trigger heart attacks.

You can soak your hands and feet in warm water to help bring them back up to normal temperature, Stony Brook said.

Once inside, dress in layers and use blankets.

Stony Brook also said it’s important to stay hydrated. The cold makes dehydration easier.

FOR YOUR PETS

Cats and dogs regulate body heat differently than humans, according the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, so pet owners should take certain precautions to keep them safe.

The best strategy is to keep your pets inside as much as possible. It’s illegal in Suffolk County to keep your dog outside when temperatures are below 32 degrees or there’s a wind chill advisory, watch or warning in effect, the SPCA said.

Limit walks, the SPCA said, and consider purchasing booties and coats for your animals. If a dog seems to whine, lift up their paws or stop on walks, chances are their paws are too cold. Check for red, white or gray and scaly skin as a sign of frostbite.

Salts and snow-melting agents can also irritate dog paws and booties will help. Be sure to also watch out for antifreeze — it may make snow clearing easier for you, but it’s toxic to pets, who are attracted to the sweet smell.

If you have an outdoor rabbit, make sure their hutch is warm and dry with extra water and food, the SPCA said.

FOR YOUR HOME

Check that your home isn’t leaking heat — warm air can escape and cold air can come in through faulty ductwork, ineffective weather stripping or poorly insulated attic access doors, among other gaps, according to PSEG Long Island.

PSEG LI does not recommend using a space heater if money is a concern — they use a lot of electricity.

You can also suggests using sunny days to your advantage by keeping drapes open during the day and closing windows off with heavy drapes once the sun sets.

Also, make sure your heating vents aren’t covered by furniture and try using a ceiling fan to keep the air circulating — hot air that’s risen to the top of the room will redistribute if you turn the fan on at a low speed in a clockwise direction, according to Energy Star, the Environmental Protection Agency’s energy efficiency program.

Finally, check your thermostat. It may need an upgrade or a programming adjustment.