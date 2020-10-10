Columbus Day closures
Monday is Columbus Day. Government offices, schools, courts, post offices and some banks are closed. No mail will be delivered except for Express Mail. The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a regular schedule.
Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.Log in
Monday is Columbus Day. Government offices, schools, courts, post offices and some banks are closed. No mail will be delivered except for Express Mail. The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a regular schedule.