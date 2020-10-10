TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Columbus Day closures

By Newsday Staff
Monday is Columbus Day. Government offices, schools, courts, post offices and some banks are closed. No mail will be delivered except for Express Mail. The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a regular schedule.

