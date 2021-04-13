﻿President Joe Biden's promise of an Afghanistan withdrawal by Sept. 11 works politically, and symbolically, for the moment.

The date will mark 20 years since al Qaeda’s 2001 attack on the U.S., which drew American troops in pursuit. Keeping forces in our longest war more than 5 months more seems to seal its fate as a "forever" war, against the wishes of most Americans.

If the administration and the U.S. armed forces meet the new deadline, it would complete predecessor Donald Trump’s final push to quit Afghanistan. Trump last had declared May 1 as a final pullout date.

Biden's invocation of Sept. 11 prods the memory of a largely forgotten piece of bizarre Trump symbolism. In 2019 he announced retroactively that he’d planned to host the Taliban at Camp David for secret talks the week of 9/11 that year, buty militant atrocities kiboshed the arrangement.

Even now, the governmental status quo there looks far from stable. In the nation's cities, factions including the central government, the Taliban, separate militias and criminal networks are lethally slugging it out. For a long time most violence was in the countryside.

The U.S. envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been trying to rally support for a ceasefire and peace settlement as a prelude to withdrawal. On Monday, the Taliban said they were not willing to attend a summit in Turkey intended for this week, but said they could at a later date. "Our discussions about whether to take part or not and when we can take part, are underway," a Taliban spokesman said opaquely.

By last week, it looked as if a delay in pulling out the remaining 2,500 troop was was inevitable. Continuing to support the Afghan military risks Taliban backlash.

Support and opposition to withdrawal without conditions does not neatly fit party lines.

"Precipitously withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan is a grave mistake. It is retreat in the face of an enemy that has not yet been vanquished and abdication of American leadership," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Tuesday he was "glad the troops are coming home," and that a permanent American presence in hostile terrain is unnecessary.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and other Democratic women in Congress expressed concern the withdrawal would sacrifice gains made over the years by women in Afghanistan by giving fundamentalists the upper hand.

But Sen. Liz Warren (D-Mass.) said in a supportive statement: "Year after year, military leaders told Congress and the American people that we were finally turning the corner in Afghanistan, but ultimately we were only turning in a vicious circle."