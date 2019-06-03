Embedded in the first volume of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative report is a little-publicized but interesting glimpse of the political thinking of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

It provides context for the first posting in March 2016 of 30,000 private U.S. documents hacked by Russians and routed to WikiLeaks, roiling the presidential campaign.

As one who for years targeted American imperial plans, the now-incarcerated Assange has long been considered a leftist. But his role as a "transparency" activist has a different cast now, as liberals denounce him as a "useful idiot" for purportedly helping Donald Trump and others who Assange might consider enemies of his enemies.

"Well before the first release of stolen documents," Mueller states, Assange "privately expressed opposition to candidate [Hillary] Clinton."

In November 2015 Assange wrote to associates in a Twitter group chat: "We believe it would be much better for GOP to win … Dems + Media + liberals would then form a block to rein in their worst qualities."

On the other hand, he continued, "With Hillary in charge, GOP will be pushing for her worst qualities" and "dems+media+neoliberals will be mute … She's a bright, well-connected, sadistic sociopath."

At that point, Trump still had months to go before locking up the Republican nomination.

Assange said Republicans would generate a lot of opposition, "including through dumb moves, but while Clinton will do the same thing, she would "co-opt the liberal opposition and GOP opposition."

Assange continued, "Hence Hillary has greater freedom to start wars and has the will to do so."

By January 2016, according to a footnote on page 45 of the Mueller volume, Assange was warning against Clinton having ambitions of empire, "with hawkish liberal-interventionist appointees."

Officers of the Russian military agency GRU offered an alliance. Communicating online through an intermediary, they offered help and in June 2016, WikiLeaks told the cutout "Guccifer 2.0": "we want it in the next two days prefable (sic) because the [Democratic National Convention] is approaching and she will solidify bernie supporters behind her after."

A direct Twitter message from WikiLeaks to Guccifer, obtained by Muller, said, "We think Trump has only a 25 percent chance of winning against hillary. so conflict between bernie and hillary is interesting."

Email leaks indicated a Democratic National Committee that was tilted toward Clinton. That caused some internal party dissension, even if party officials' preference for her over insurgent Sanders had surprised nobody who had been following the campaign.

Nowadays Assange's focus is less on leaks and more on fending off criminal charges.

An Australian citizen, the eccentric Assange claimed political asylum in London's Ecuadorean embassy seven years ago. He was avoiding extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation. On April 11, authorities pulled him out of the building and he shouted "U.K.: Resist this attempt by the Trump administration." How pending allegations against him will be resolved remains to be worked out in court proceedings.

Last month, the U.S. Justice Department indicted him under the World War I-era Espionage Act. Assange was hit with 16 counts of receiving or disclosing material leaked by former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning a decade ago. The time frame for the case remains hazy.