After the horrific spa slayings in Georgia last week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris changed their agenda for a planned visit to the state. They'd been due there as part of a "Help is Here" tour promoting the massive COVID-19 relief package. Instead, they scheduled a meeting with representatives of the Asian American community that clearly has shaken by the carnage.

Reaction to the latest violence reflects the national political backdrop in several ways.

Late last year, Georgia became a new partisan battleground despite its traditional image as a solid-red state. Both U.S. Senate seats in the state went Democratic, giving Biden's party a surprising if minimal majority in the upper house. Ex-President Donald Trump broke with Republican leaders there. The place is an electoral crucible, making it a special magnet for political coverage.

The issue of race, meanwhile, feeds a more visceral concern than the crimes' location.

By police and news accounts, the gunman identified as Robert Aaron Long had issues related to sex, religion and addiction. But whatever his toxic mix of motives, six of the eight people he is charged with slaying were women of Asian descent. And nationwide, attacks on Asian-Americans had already been spiking for some time. Earlier this month an analysis of reported hate crimes in 16 major cities showed that while such incidents in 2020 decreased overall by 7%, those targeting Asian people rose by nearly 150%.

This is of special note at the White House because the previous president's finger-pointing may well have had a destructive impact.

Last February, the World Health Organization urged people to avoid terms such as the "Wuhan virus" or the "Chinese virus," fearing a backlash against Asians. Trump couldn't be bothered to consider that. On March 16, 2020, he first tweeted the phrase "Chinese virus." Researchers tracked that single posting to an avalanche of tweets using the hashtag #chinesevirus and other such phrases, the study from the University of California at San Francisco found.

In this context, Biden on Friday sought to reverse the trend of White House rhetoric, and reiterated his call for the U.S. House to advance his proposed COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

No discussion of bias goes unaccompanied these days by consideration of policing. On this front, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker made an unforced mess of public relations.

Describing the gunman's motive to reporters, Baker said of Long, "He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did." Then it turned out Baker had Facebook posts promoting shirts that called COVID-19 an "IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA."

Gun laws also draw attention, again.

Authorities said a 9mm firearm was found in the car Long was driving when he was arrested after a chase. It was the only weapon they said they found. Long legally purchased a gun from Big Woods Goods in Cherokee County last Tuesday before the shootings, Matt Kilgo, an attorney for the store, told Newsweek.

The state has no waiting period for such purchases.

So the life-or-death issues of 2020 extend into this year with new bursts of attention on gun control, hate crimes, mass shootings, mental illness, police procedure and virus-blaming. It is too soon to know if the new administration will be able to show a tangible impact on these perennial matters.