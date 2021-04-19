Anyone who sees corporate America as a monolith that always gets its way with the federal government might wish to consider the news out of Washington D.C., where rival elected officials are trying to prod big business in different ways.

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott sounded as if he was vaguely threatening companies opposing Georgia's voting restrictions when he said they face "massive backlash" due to next year's midterm elections.

"You will rue the day when it hits you. That day is November 8, 2022. That is the day Republicans will take back the Senate and the House. It will be a day of reckoning," Scott said in a published letter to "Woke Corporate America."

Was he sounding a populist note, or trying to prod players in the private sector into line with his party? Either way, Scott wasn't alone in carrying the message from the state where Donald Trump holds forth from electoral exile after losing the White House.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican said to be eying national office, was asked about Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta over Georgia's controversial voting rules during Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"I guess they have the right to do what they want, but if you’re gonna stick your beak into issues that don’t directly concern you, then I think elected officials are then gonna stick their beak into issues that may not concern them," DeSantis said.

Democratic President Joe Biden seems to be buttonholing business leaders to tamp down what might otherwise be loud resistance to his bid to fund a massive renovation of the nation's public facilities by boosting the corporate tax rate.

Biden also announced plans to "recoup" corporate profits into the U.S. now derived overseas. All that is a rollback of massive corporate tax cuts enacted in 2017 by the Republicans. At the time, no daylight was visible between large businesses and the top elected officials.

Aware of Republican-business alienations, White House staff have kept leading banks and business-lobbying groups briefed on their plans. The business class doesn’t seem to be reacting as if they rule the roost.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she has spoken with dozens of executives about hiking the rate from its current 21 percent.

"Some have said they’re fine with the tax increases as proposed; others have said they’re expecting a corporate tax increase" and were relieved Biden is not pushing for 35%, the rate before Trump took office, Raimondo told the Washington Post.

The Democrats' pressure on the private sector appears economic while the Republicans' push sounds cultural. The question going forward is how business support for different candidates might change and how public policies might be affected.