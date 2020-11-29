The Oxford dictionary defines "deep state" as "a body of people, typically influential members of government agencies or the military, believed to be involved in the secret manipulation or control of government policy." The term keeps proving handy for a fabulistic president bent on making up far-fetched excuses for his failures.

By screaming falsely of voter fraud, President Donald Trump tries against realitiy to spin his loss in the election as an inside-government plot against him. After all, state governments run the balloting. To Trump, the cabal of officials always includes public servants simply doing their jobs. Even the loyally Republican secretary of state of Georgia isn't immune these days from the McCarthyite smears of the Trump camp.

Being tagged "deep state" by Trump & Co. could serve some personnel as a badge of competence. Back in August he tagged his hand-picked FDA commissioner, oncologist Stephen Hahn, in a deranged tweet in which he said "the deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics" for coronavirus. Very credibly, Hahn brushed off the statement.

Trump doesn't just prefer conspiracy stories. He seems to need them. They distract from his humiliations and deflect responsibility.

Most presidents of his generation win second terms; Trump lost decisively. Thus we now have Rudy Giuliani's weak lawsuits — and insipid incantations about George Soros, voting machines and Democrat-run cities.

Most presidents do not use their clout to prod a foreign government to harm a domestic rival, which led to Trump's impeachment. So for that occasion, "deep state" whistleblowers and the "bias" of foreign service careerists became Trump's go-to excuses.

Most presidents try to unite the nation in a crisis. Trump's coronavirus response was passive and divisive. That explains the effort from his camp to tie the "China virus" to an international plot and alleged slow-walking of a vaccine to hurt him politically.

Trump ranted at a rally in late October: "It's much deeper than I thought. The Deep Staters, right? We had a bit of a steeper — you know, the swamp. And the swamp creatures are much deeper and much worse than we ever thought."

"And there is such a thing as the Deep State," Trump added. "Who would think?"

The statements shed no light on anything.

President-elect Joe Biden may well have occasion to excuse his own shortcomings. But it is highly unlikely his style of doing so will require this brand of gaslighting.

Just Biden's scripted rhetoric tells you that. "I know that we can and will beat this virus," Biden said last Wednesday. "Life is going to return to normal, I promise you. I believe this grim season of division … is going to give way to a year of light and unity."

Biden's message of support for health experts makes sense under the circumstances. It's basic. It requires no special brilliance or boldness. On this key issue the distinctions between Biden and Trump remain idiosyncratic rather than ideological.

Trump's attempts to manipulate understandable public paranoia about the federal government are backfiring. If the deep State under Trump became merely synonymous with experienced government professionals, their return to key positions under Biden will be seen widely as welcome relief from a chaotic White House full of amateurs and posers.

Government careerists over the decades helped embroil the U.S. in deadly fiascoes in Vietnam, Iraq and elsewhere, and abbreviated civil liberties at home. The danger is Trump will have discouraged intelligent skepticism of institutions because he cried "wolf" for selfish reasons.

Frustrating the whims of a demagogue can be considered a patriotic act. For the moment in Washington, Trump's antics seem to have given the "deep state" a good name — if you consider the examples he offered for the term.