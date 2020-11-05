Unfounded fraud assertions tend to be a default position for President Donald Trump and his chorus. Trump's best-known hoaxes consist of accusing others of hoaxes. Trust him to cry foul when his back is to the wall — or even when nothing is at stake — and have no evidence. This is a twisted form of reliability.

Trump's inflammatory performance before the news media on Thursday night, alleging election fraud, came off as almost predictable.

The president long has peddled the fantasy that people are voting after Election Day and getting those ballots to count. Trump never bothered to confess to the public why he said he was the victim of millions of illegal ballots in 2016. The "fraud commission" he appointed found not a hint of this before disbanding.

By now you might suspect his allegations are designed to cover for playing dirty. Trump's adviser Roger Stone, a veteran of the Florida presidential intrigue 20 years ago, was convicted of lying to investigators had his sentence commuted by the president. Stone advertises himself as a dirty trickster.

Stone on Thursday declared Trump the winner in a landslide, based on what he felt like saying at the time. That's as surreal as when Trump called his win last time a record landslide. Numbers didn't support the boast.

Many in the president's fan base still parrot all canards on cue. Many more people might believe them, at least for a while, if not for Trump's repeated cries of wolf.

Rudy Giuliani, speaking as the president’s personal lawyer, is front-and-center again. Contriving hoax charges in swing state Pennsylvania this week, the ex-mayor asked rhetorically: "Do you think we’re stupid? Do you think we’re fools?"

Giuliani used to echo Trump’s moans that the Mueller probe into Russian election interference amounted to a rigged "witch hunt." At one point, in one of his angry TV exchanges, Giuliani blurted: "Truth isn't truth." That didn't boost anyone's credibility.

During the hacking scandal of the last election, Trump allies pushed a fake story about a deceased Democratic staffer having leaked party messages. The goal was clear: To offer an alternative explanation for the roles of Russia and WikiLeaks.

Trump in February referred to Democratic allegations that his administration was failing to address the coronavirus as "their new hoax." But criticism of federal inaction proved valid. The president's own hoaxes on the topic soon multiplied. He issued repeated false assurances that the virus was on the verge of disappearing — and even that Democrats were "locking down" America to hinder economic recovery and make him look bad.

Official numbers keep putting the lie to his fraud assertions. Total deaths from COVID-19 to date have reached 233,000. Total votes for Joe Biden are approaching 70 million, a record. There is little Trump can do at this point to spin, fix or fudge these figures. In the end hard facts will speak for themselves.