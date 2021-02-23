President Joe Biden's administration appears bent on keeping its foreign policy focus on areas outside the Mideast. "If you are going to list the regions Biden sees as a priority, the Middle East is not in the top three," a former senior national security official and close Biden adviser told Politico. "It’s Asia-Pacific, then Europe, and then the Western Hemisphere."

During his first month in office, Biden's only call to a head of state in the region went to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has made no secret in recent years of his preference for Republicans in the U.S. That was after Biden's first three weeks in office in which he contacted other American-allied leaders, as well as Russia and China.

Netanyahu and Biden of course have sharp differences over the canceled nuclear pact with Iran that date back to the Obama administration. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the Israeli and U.S. heads of government will seek to reduce their tensions for the meantime by delegating discussions on the topic to senior staff.

Beyond Afghanistan lurk other longtime trouble spots in that part of the world. One is oil-rich Libya, where any faction's hope of governing in a functional way remains dim a decade after dictator Muammar al-Qaddafi was assassinated. In the anarchy that followed his demise came a lethal attack on two U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, by Islamic militants.

This week Erik Prince, a well-known figure in the security business and friend of former President Donald Trump, denied a UN report that linked him to an aborted $80 million mercenary operation in Libya in 2019. The report also asserted Prince violated an international arms embargo. Prince is a brother of Betsy DeVos, who was Trump's education secretary.

Notably the New York Times quotes a senior UN diplomat saying the Biden administration may be "reluctant" to penalize an American such as Prince for breaking the arms embargo when others are guilty of worse. In October, the newspaper noted, the European Union placed sanctions on Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman known as "Putin’s chef," over his close ties to mercenaries in Libya.

Separately, the legendary involvement of individual U.S. players in shadowy weapons dealings in Libya goes back decades. Former CIA agent Frank Terpil went rogue, did business with Qaddafi and was sentenced in absentia to 53 years in prison.

Terpil died in 2016 as a fugitive in Cuba. He'd allegedly worked with Edwin P. Wilson, an ex-CIA and Navy Intelligence officer convicted in 1983 of illegally selling weapons to Qaddafi's regime. Wilson died in 2012.

Earlier this month Biden announced a halt to U.S. support for the Saudi Arabia-led war in Yemen, including arms sales. "This war has to end," Biden said, calling it a "humanitarian and strategic catastrophe." Trump had continued the support despite a bipartisan congressional resolution to desist.