President Joe Biden's departures so far from his predecessor's foreign policies are nowhere near as pronounced as Donald Trump's blustering denunciations of official U.S. positions he inherited in 2017.

The war in Yemen that kicked off a severe famine and killed thousands of civilians in recent years took center stage late last week. Biden announced an end to support for Saudi Arabia's military campaign there, raising hopes conditions will improve.

That marks a change from what many saw as the Trump administration's reflexive coddling of the Saudi monarchy, including his complacency on the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden's switch also reflects what has been for at least two years a matter of consensus on Capitol Hill.

In April 2019 Trump vetoed a bipartisan resolution that would have brought about what Biden is now doing. It was only his second veto to that point. The GOP-run Senate and Democratic-run House invoked the War Powers Act to distance the U.S. from the conflict.

At the same time, the Biden administration is making clear it won’t drop U.S. military assistance and still plans to help Saudi Arabia build up its defenses. That's significant because Biden as a candidate said the Saudis should "pay the price" for human rights abuses and that he'd "make them in fact the pariah that they are."

Biden's posture on Iran, which is Saudi's rival for power in the Mideast and backs its foes in the Yemen war, could generate more static in Congress. Biden supported the nuclear accord with Tehran that the U.S. and European nations agreed on during the Obama administration. The Israeli government and allies in Congress — Republicans most vocally — opposed it.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, no doubt aware of congressional concerns, has let it be known the U.S. will rejoin the multination accord only if Iran returns to full compliance with its terms.

So prospects for resumption of the agreement Trump dumped are unclear. The former president had moved under the rationale that the pact didn't cover Iran's ballistic missile program, or the theocratic state's support for militant groups overseas.

In Afghanistan, the tentative agreement Trump reached with the Taliban leaves Biden with gnarly choices over how to continue the slow U.S. withdrawal. Neither of the big power rivals there, the Taliban or the government, are very popular in the nation.

China for Biden remains as complicated a subject as it was under Trump, who came off as personally passive and compliant in one-on-one relations with President Xi Jinping both in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and the run-up to Beijing's crackdown against civil liberties in Hong Kong.

Ties to India are expected to be connected with U.S. dealings with China.

Despite Biden's posture that the U.S. will "out-compete" China, and will work "in lockstep" with allies, nobody knows exactly what that would mean in practice. It also is unknown how Biden will resume Obama-era detente with Cuba or if will be done in a way that satisfies or alienates Cuban-Americans at home.

The president also looks unlikely to lurch in a substantially new direction on either Venezuela or North Korea.

Messaging from the White House sounds more coherent that it was before Trump left. But barring a sudden new crisis, any clear change in the country's international role would likely be slow.