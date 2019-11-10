Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know, we know. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is "testing the waters" again for president, and we are all living in a remake of "Groundhog Day."

Every time over all these years that the ex-mayor had his well-paid, well-connected entourage start circulating the prospect of a run, intelligent political centrists who lean a bit left or right said he wouldn't be bad, would even be good.

Brandishing a ton of money in the direction of a presidential run is proven to get people to listen up. Will he take the leap against long odds? We're used to seeing him pass on it, and it is late in the game. Believe it if and when you see it.

His positives will be restated: He conducts himself like an adult who sees compromise as a positive. Pushes for sane gun laws. Accepts science on climate change. Hails the free markets that let him become rich on his own initiative against populist assaults on corporations and wealth accumulation. Respects various constituencies enough to hear them out.

Unlike President Donald Trump, who was an heir and a TV celeb, Bloomberg is a self-made business success and shows more sophistication on the economy, government and the U.S. role in the world.

He won't belong to the party of Trump and undoubtedly wants to see him defeated, but just as surely he does not want to see such progressives as Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders carry the banner of the Democratic Party.

Last time out, Bloomberg clearly worried about any threat Sanders could pose to Hillary Clinton and made much of his own support for her, speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and saying of Trump that New Yorkers know a con job when they see one.

Perhaps he sees an effort, win or lose, as the best way to be heard.

There is plenty to make Democratic primary voters, populist Republicans and libertarians of all shades wary.

Gun-rights activists view his big-collar gun-control campaigns as satanic.

On orders from Bloomberg's City Hall, anti-Iraq War demonstrators in 2004 were rounded up during the Republican convention, where the mayor spoke in support of President George W. Bush.

He used his clout to get a referendum reversed to allow himself to duck the city's two-term limit on elected terms. He was a Democrat, then a Republican, then unaffiliated, and back to Democrat.

His chances of winning may be no better now than they were when he previously balked. One Twitter user suggested that if he wants to help, he can pour millions of dollars into negative ads against Trump in the Midwest.

But every public figure has an ego. At 77, Bloomberg surely wants people to understand and support who he is, and wants to sell them on what he thinks they should know.

Getting in may be the highest-impact way available to him. At least he's getting everyone's attention again, for whatever that will be worth.