The longtime hostility between Democrats and John Bolton may make him all the more credible an eyewitness to the politically self-serving stunts of GOP President Donald Trump.

As a George W. Bush Administration veteran — who Trump made national-security director — Republican Bolton even sidestepped testimony to help the president's party-line impeachment.

Even after he left the administration last September, Bolton showed no tilt toward Democrats. Rather, he makes Trump sound disloyal to U.S. goals in general.

Bolton once helped promote the disastrous Iraq War from within a White House GOP power circle now submerged by Trump's takeover of the party. Trump has pointed fingers at him but never coherently explained why he hired him.

Now Bolton tears the mask off the president's "tough-on-China" pose and says Trump blatantly asked Xi Jinping for election support. In a meeting, Trump “turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win," Bolton writes.

That isn't partisan static. Bolton is alleging a corrupt betrayal of U.S. goals.

Bolton's tell-all "The Room Where it Happened" will sound plausible especially because its top allegations mesh with other fact patterns of the Trump term.

Trump remained passive toward Xi as coronavirus spread out of Wuhan. Only after a pandemic exploded did the White House start to blame China.

Also fittingly, Trump publicly said he'd accept foreign help for reelection. In 2016 he openly invited hacking by Russia. Once in office he asked Ukraine officials for the "favor" of an anti-Democrat investigation.

Now Trump is calling Bolton a liar. But he has no benefit of the doubt left. Trump always attacks spitefully, usually without evidence, when someone crosses him. He tried that tactic with ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, his ex-FBI director James Comey, his ex-adviser Steve Bannon, and his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, to name a few. Only devoted followers chose to believe the president.

For three-plus years there have been disconnects between Trump's personal remarks to and about foreign leaders and actual government policy,

This week, Trump authorized sanctions on Chinese officials involved in the mass incarceration of Uighurs and other largely Muslim minorities. But last year, according to Bolton, Trump seemed to accept Xi's rationale for their mass incarcerations in China's western region.

“According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the [concentration] camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do,” Bolton writes.

It is easy to believe the president said that.

Consider Trump's minimalist reaction to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi or his campaign assertion that "Islam hates us." Besides, his administration has never much tried to push universal human rights.

Bolton says that in a 2018 phone call Trump discussed with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president's contention that the scandal-hit Halkbank shouldn't be prosecuted.

“Trump then told Erdogan he would take care of things, explaining that the [New York] southern district prosecutors were not his people but were Obama people, a problem that would be fixed when they were replaced by his people,” Bolton wrote.

That fits on two counts. For one, Erdogan influenced Trump on the matter of withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria. And Trump has had his Justice Department intervene in favor of other political allies, for example Michael Flynn and Roger Stone,

According to Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expresses frustration with Trump behind his back. Former Chief of Staff John Kelly, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and others once fit that category, as did dozens of others.

Trump's modus operandi does not change. The descriptions in Bolton's book seem to jibe with it.