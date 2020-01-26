TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
Long IslandColumnistsDan Janison
Dan Janison

For Clinton, party unity is oh-so-2016 as she slams Sanders supporters

Hillary Clinton participates in the Hulu "Hillary" panel

Hillary Clinton participates in the Hulu "Hillary" panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17 in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Print

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has not only taken shots at her former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders but belittled his supporters.

Read her words carefully — even if she reacts to any backlash by amending them.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done," she told the makers of a four-part documentary on herself due to air in March.

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

"Bernie Bros" sounds in this context like an intraparty version of "deplorables." The label backfired miserably when she applied it to her foe Donald Trump's supporters.

So it wasn't just a barb at the candidate but at the whole movement to which she once attempted to cater by her adjusting policy positions in mid-campaign.

After losing the Democratic nomination in 2016, Sanders (I-Vt.) supported and campaigned for Clinton even though he still isn't a registered Democrat and defiantly wears what many mainstream voters see as a scarlet 'S', for socialist.

Perhaps Clinton is looking to help Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), whose background tells you she's more of a capitalist but whose denunciations of corporate power do not mesh with the governing positions for which both Clintons were known.

Saying of Sanders that "nobody likes him" sounds about as juvenile as something Trump might offer.

In fact the president took it as an opportunity to tweak the Democrats.

"They're really trying to take it away from him again," the president told a friendly interviewer. "I mean, when Hillary says nobody likes him, nobody likes her. That's why she lost. I mean, nobody liked her. She had every advantage. She had this big machine behind her."

Clinton did win the popular vote in 2016 by three million, an edge of about 2 percent. Those claiming Sanders voters "helped elect Trump" are challenged by those who say Sanders voters helped raise Clinton's totals.

Should Sanders win the nomination this year, one can only wonder how Clinton would react. Three months ago she called Trump a "clear and present danger" to the U.S.

Clinton's invocations of "party unity" have always been ad hoc.

As she lost presidential primaries in 2008, a political action committee sprang up that opposed Democratic Party leadership and the nomination of her then-rival Barack Obama.

The official title was "People United Means Action." But its acronym PUMA coincided with a certain slogan heard among her supporters along the lines of "Party Unity My Foot."

Clinton soon distanced herself from the effort and joined forces with Obama.

Dan Janison

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Billy Joel, daughter Della and wife Alexis celebrate Joels want to add horse stable on Centre Island property
Bill Bianchi at his 10-acre flower farm orchid Suffolk County Legislature turns 50 years old  
Vacant building torn down in Copiague, despite claims
Deepwater Wind installing the first offshore wind farm Fed review of offshore wind projects raising concerns
A view of the City of Long Beach Long Beach wants counsel to seek clawback of separation payouts
Students, from left, Ashley Bodkin, Bransen Reid, Madison 100,000 kids on LI dealing with food insecurity
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search