All along Michael Cohen had the look of a man who was in over his head.

No, we cannot claim to know a person through TV glimpses.

Still, one particularly artless broadcast in which he spoke for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign yielded a rich sample of the Cohen we'd come to see.

That August, polls showed Trump trailing. Cohen was to be asked about recent staff changes.

"You say it's not a shake-up," CNN's Brianna Keilar challenged Cohen via remote link. "But you guys are down, and it would make sense that you would …"

"Says who?" Cohen barks.

"Polls. Most of them. All of them …"

For no less than five seconds, Cohen stares blankly into the camera lens.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Says who?"

"Polls. I just told you. I answered your question."

"OK. Which polls?"

"All of them."

"OK. And your question is …?"

Since Trump went on to win the race, it is tempting to believe Cohen got the last laugh from his famously awkward "Says who?" TV exchange.

Did he? Barely a year later, under pressure from savvy prosecutors, Cohen devolved with due speed into a sad, if reluctant snitch. Having done a tough-guy act his whole adult life, and having boasted he'd "take a bullet" for his boss, Cohen got on board with the authorities who raided his home and office and grilled him on many topics.

Cohen would give up secret phone recordings of Trump. Pious courtroom confession would follow.

Now the public can expect to hear the resignation that goes with a three-year prison sentence for financial crimes and lying to Congress.

This final public denouement of the Trump-Cohen connection begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. when Cohen appears before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

And he is expected to unload ugly tales of Trump lying, cheating, lawbreaking and indulging in private racism.

The White House reaction on Tuesday was boilerplate defense-lawyer talk.

"Disgraced felon Michael Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements. Sadly, he will go before Congress this week and we can expect more of the same," said spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

This is a typical vulnerability for a flipped prosecution witness. If Cohen lied then, why believe he is now telling the truth? The question is always valid.

Cohen will be pressed to back up what he says. But given the president's shaky credibility among millions of citizens, Cohen's allegations will be widely believed — even if Trump's ex-lawyer-fixer comes off as an oaf, or a deer in the headlights, or worse.