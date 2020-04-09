At a moment like this, any U.S. president is supposed to be absorbed in overseeing responses to a slow-motion global disaster of massive proportion. Agencies now must make a massive stimulus program work and help states get unemployment benefits to millions in sudden need. They must guide safety policies and help distribute virus tests and equipment. Governance on all levels right now is complicated to conduct — a matter of knotted details rather than slogans and political rivalry.

President Donald Trump's daily slurry of campaign speeches and national pep talks seem to bear little relevance for anyone but the president’s die-hard fans. To most adults, efforts to spin current and future body counts in America would seem like a sad and less-than-inspiring exercise in trying to manage expectations — of himself.

But here we are. On Sunday Trump began clumsily and repeatedly citing the 2.2 million deaths projected — if the U.S. took no mitigation measures at all.

Apparently no government on earth, no matter how free or repressive, has done nothing at all. Still, Trump used the abstract figure by way of comparison to say: "If we could stay substantially under the 100,000, which was the original projection, I think we all did a very good job — even though it’s a lot of people."

A lot of people indeed. The death counts could come out higher than official projections of 100,000 to 240,000. We just don't know yet.

As we've seen before, the president has given himself high marks based on nothing.

To help this spin, pro-Trump television talkers are peddling the line that COVID-19 numbers are inflated because they allegedly include people who might have died of other things. This exercise is impeded by the fact that Trump's own loyal top experts call it nonsense.

Loose chatter from the administration about "reopening" the economy in May won't work as much of a pep talk, except maybe as a brief sugar high for the markets. Even Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded more attuned to public-health measures than the Trump cheerleaders.

“We need to have a plan nationally for reopening the economy. We all want it to happen as quickly as possible,” Powell said in a video interview with the Brookings Institution. But he called it crucial to “avoid a false start where we will partially reopen and that results in a spike in coronavirus cases, and then we have to go back again to square one.”

The real news was that 17 million new jobless claims have been filed in the past four weeks, according to the Labor Department, thus motivating high-level illusions of an instant comeback. It dovetails nicely with all Trump's magical incantations in recent weeks that vaccines and cures for coronavirus are here or at hand.

Facts are facts and disasters are disasters. People get it — regardless of the president's daily deflections.