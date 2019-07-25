Ethically dubious conduct by top Washington figures persists despite the "drain-the-swamp" patter of the last campaign.

This week former national security adviser Michael Flynn's business partner was convicted of lobbying illegally at Turkey's behest.

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said after a weeklong trial: "Mr. Rafiekian attempted to deceive the public and influence key leaders on behalf of Turkey. The Department of Justice treats these crimes with the gravity that they deserve.”

For his part, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about Russian contacts and still awaits sentencing.

Also this week, Bloomberg News reported that President Donald Trump's former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke now has consulting clients in industries such as mining and drilling that his former department regulates.

For one, Zinke joined the board of U.S. Gold Corp., based in Nevada, and is set to receive $90,000 in consulting fees, according to filings cited by the news organization.

Zinke left the Cabinet post under pressure from ethics probes.

Of course, the family at the very zenith of the government might not miss out on the economic benefits of their own position.

Trump is interested in having the U.S. host the G7 leadership summit next year, and his 800-acre Doral luxury golf resort in Florida is among the finalists, according to the Washington Post.

A tax consultant got the Trump organization's tax bill reduced, the Post reported, having told county officials the Doral 's net operating income shrank last year with an occupancy rate lower than competing resorts'.

Last month it was announced that William Wehrum, the Environmental Protection Agency’s air pollution chief, would step down amid a congressional ethics probe into his ties to former industry clients.

He was assistant administrator for the EPA's Office of Air and Radiation.

Earlier, the House Committee on Energy & Commerce began looking into charges that Wehrum and a top deputy used their positions to help utilities they worked for at their former law firm. Now the EPA is performing an internal investigation.

“While not the biggest name to face ethics problems in the Trump administration, William Wehrum was emblematic of the administration’s struggles to remain ethical,” said Noah Bookbinder, executive director of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

On Tuesday, former Raytheon Co. executive Mark Esper was sworn in as U.S. defense secretary. To this, CREW said in a statement: “In Patrick Shanahan, President Trump had an acting Secretary of Defense whose decisions were overshadowed by his previous senior position at Boeing.

"His successor will likewise risk being tainted by his previous work for a major defense contractor."

Office of Government Ethics Director Emery Rounds recently saw fit to warn in a memo to Trump political appointees they cannot change their agreements with his office without his signing off and cited his power to impose disciplinary action.

That could ring hollow in the White House, however.

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, for one, has gleefully thumbed her nose at repeated findings by a presidential appointee that she violated the Hatch Act, which bars U.S. employees from engaging in certain political activities.