The motives are clear even if the law is murky.

Having the U.S. Census start asking about citizenship snugly fits the political agendas of President Donald Trump and most congressional Republicans.

If critics are correct and the new question works to suppress the official count of people in communities with many immigrants, resources can shift from blue states to red when budget allocations are based on population.

This dynamic emerged in the recent tax-law reform. New restrictions on state and local tax deductions effectively will reduce federal support for blue-state municipal services.

Undercounting immigrants also could allow the number of congressional seats and Electoral College members to change. Presumably, areas with Republican majorities benefit. Most states with the biggest concentrations of immigrants have Democratic majorities. Texas is an exception.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra warned that undercounting “noncitizens and their citizen relatives will imperil the State’s fair share of congressional seats and Electoral College electors and will cost the state billions of dollars in federal funding over the next decade.”

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is making the same claims as leader of a multistate lawsuit.

Costing New York and California money and clout, of course, will be just fine with many elected officials and GOP operatives in the middle of the country.

Playing to their base, Republicans may even see political advantage in the backlash that the new citizenship question provokes. As with the DACA program, they can brand Democrats as defending the interests of noncitizens versus citizens.

Wilbur Ross, Trump’s Commerce Secretary, essentially overruled career officials at the Census Bureau to make the change.

“Neither the Census Bureau nor the concerned stakeholders could document that the response rate would in fact decline materially,” Ross wrote in a memo.

John Gore, a Justice Department lawyer, drafted the letter to the Census Bureau urging the citizenship change, according to emails cited by ProPublica.

As a lawyer in private practice, Gore defended Republican redistricting plans that opponents attacked as gerrymandered.