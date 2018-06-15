The Justice Department inspector general’s office released a 500-page report late last week that is as noteworthy for what it hoses down as anything it ignites.

Before and after its release, President Donald Trump and subordinates decried the report, making evidence-free claims of intrigue against him and trying to tie it to the special counsel’s Russia probe.

But Trump’s hand-picked FBI director, Christopher Wray, said Friday: “This report did not find any evidence of political bias or improper considerations actually impacting the investigation under review.

“The report does identify errors of judgment, violations of or even disregard for policy, and decisions that at the very least — with the benefit of hindsight — were not the best choices.”

Ex-FBI Director James Comey, fired last year by Trump, was criticized for insubordination in the report by IG Michael Horowitz. Five FBI officials privately slammed Trump before his election. They face possible disciplinary action.

Since this and other highlights have already emerged, it’s worth citing as a follow-up a few facts about what the detailed review of FBI actions before the 2016 election did not do.

The report:

Doesn’t delve into the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of a Russian role in the elections.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Didn’t find Hillary Clinton got away with anything criminal or that the timing and handling of her interview was wrong.

Didn’t find Trump was at any point a victim of FBI machinations against him and said the agents’ anti-Trump messages, unbecoming as they were, had no practical impact.

Didn’t find Comey broke any laws when he took the “insubordinate” and “extraordinary” action of reopening of the Clinton email probe shortly before the election.

Didn’t declare ex-Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s performance blameless either, faulting her for her extended airplane visit with ex-President Bill Clinton.

Didn’t find Lynch and Clinton talked about the email case.

Didn’t challenge the FBI staffers’ right to their opinions about Trump’s campaign performance even if messages to that effect shouldn’t have been sent on government devices.

Didn’t find Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted under any of the five statutes investigators considered.

Found no evidence that the late reopening of the Clinton email probe was put off due to the Russia-meddling probe.

Found former deputy director Andrew McCabe didn’t break any FBI rules by not recusing himself from the Clinton probe after his wife was backed by a big Clinton ally in a state senate race.

Doesn’t pave a clear path toward any prosecutions against officials or ex-officials.