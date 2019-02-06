The grand rebuilding of crumbling infrastructure that President Donald Trump kept promising has become a flickering mirage rather than a program.

“I am eager to work with you on legislation to deliver new and important infrastructure investment, including investments in the cutting edge industries of the future,” he told Congress anyway on Tuesday. “This is a necessity.”

Details, however, were even sparser in his annual address than in his previous $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal. Last time, he talked about $200 billion in federal funds to spur states, localities and companies to invest the rest in roads, bridges and airports.

During his first two years in office Trump, the Senate, and the GOP-run House together put health care bills and taxes ahead of the nation’s physical plant. Now that tax cuts have ballooned the federal debt despite economic growth, public-works financing seems forbidding.

For spin purposes, Trump may wish to just start saying his dearly-sought, border-wall-fence-barrier project is his whole infrastructure program and leave it at that.

Meantime it is difficult to divine just what else his State of the Union message might inspire Congress to act on.

Trump demanded an end to probes into his administration that got a jolt when Democrats won a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” he said. “It just doesn’t work that way!”

This non sequitur seems unlikely to prod official action.

The former pro-abortion rights Democrat in the Oval Office also demanded Congress approve legislation to “prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother’s womb.”

Do Trump and aides even remotely expect a sharply-divided Congress to act on any new abortion laws before the newly conservative-tilted Supreme Court acts on Roe v. Wade? Don’t bet on it.

More likely to succeed, in some form, are relatively modest bipartisan proposals that any president likely would seek, such as an acclaimed request for $500 million over 10 years to fund childhood cancer research.

After the 2016 election, both GOP houses approved legislation boosting federal cancer research efforts, including $1.8 billion for then-Vice President Joe Biden’s “cancer moonshot” initiative.

On the more controversial side, Trump missed an opportunity to establish credibility and win over skeptics by failing to discipline himself enough to present factual arguments.

For example, his assertion Tuesday that women and girls are smuggled by the “thousands” across remote areas of the border hasn’t stood up. Most international trafficking victims are believed to come through legal ports of entry that a border wall or barrier would not affect.

The sloppiness of his declarations this time extended to legal immigration.

“I want people to come into our country, in the largest numbers ever, but they have to come in legally,” he said.

The printed text had said: “I want people to come into our country, but they have to come in legally.” Perhaps he threw in “largest numbers ever” out of a habit of claiming imaginary records. Maybe there’s another explanation.

Either way, this sort of statement is unlikely to inspire lawmakers Trump attacks as “obstructionists” to come to terms on practical proposals. Chances of success for most of his stated agenda remain as weak as ever.