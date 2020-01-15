Former national security adviser Michael Flynn admitted in court two years ago that he lied to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Still up for sentencing, which was slated for Jan 28, he demanded this week to withdraw his guilty plea.

"Michael T. Flynn is innocent. Mr. Flynn has cooperated with the government in good faith," his lawyers wrote in a brief.

The U.S. attorney's office in Washington recommended earlier this month that Flynn receive "0 to 6 months of incarceration." Flynn, the prosecutors said, had been less than cooperative in an investigation of his former lobbying partner convicted of conspiring to act as an undisclosed agent of Turkey.

Strong faith in the American judicial system seems to have no place in the playbook for those who were on President Donald Trump's political team.

On Feb. 20, longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone is due to be sentenced on his conviction for impeding investigators. He's let it be known he seeks a presidential pardon, blamed conspiracies and even had to apologize to the judge he baited on his website.

“Donald Trump, if you can hear me, please save our family,” Stone’s daughter, Adria, said on Fox News after her father’s conviction.

Last week, former Trump lawyer-fixer Michael Cohen had appealed to the court for special ameliorations. He asked to have his three-year sentence reduced to one, citing “approximately 170 hours providing testimony to some eight different governmental agencies, in furtherance of their duties and obligations.”

But prosecutors said in court papers: "Cohen never made a meaningful effort to engage in serious cooperation but instead engaged in a protracted public relations campaign, in which he sought to cast himself as both victim and hero."

In October 2018 George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser on the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about a conversation with a professor who told him the Russians had "dirt" in the form of emails on Hillary Clinton.

Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days. He told a judge then that he made “a terrible mistake, for which I have paid a terrible price, and am deeply ashamed."

Apparently the shame either didn't last or wasn't really there. In his book "Deep State Target," Papadopoulos said he'd been framed by purported spies.

But Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department's inspector general, found that assertion baseless in a report criticizing Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court practices.

Cynicism about the court process is far from exclusive to the Trump circle — even if the president himself indulges in it on his Twitter account.