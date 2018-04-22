The U.S. Southern District of New York, where Rudy Giuliani once generated the publicity that launched his elected career, becomes a major crossroads in the Donald Trump story.

Traffic is heavy these days at that intersection.

Now that Giuliani, 73, has joined the legal team representing the president, his public profile gets refreshed for something other than recently announcing the end of his third marriage.

Whatever he’s doing for Trump to fend off the vexing probe by special counsel Robert Mueller, Giuliani’s history with the president in the past two years is now worth inspecting.

On March 2, the ex-mayor and failed presidential candidate was schmoozing with Trump’s crew at a gala for some 250 Republican donors at Mar-a-Lago when he got up to the stage and recalled being in town for Trump’s 2005 wedding.

“Hillary was also here,” he was reported by Axios as saying. “and she actually fit through the door.” Trump later told the audience, “I’m just glad I didn’t say it.” Most-recent wife Judith Giuliani gave him a “most foul look,” Axios reported.

Also spotted in the audience that night was Trump’s longtime lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen, who since had his office and home in Manhattan raided by federal officials armed with a search warrant.

Geoffrey Berman, the acting U.S. attorney for SDNY, was recused from the investigation. Trump picked him to succeed Preet Bharara, whom he fired despite having asked him to stay in the job.

Berman, tapped after a rare interview with Trump, comes from the Greenberg, Traurig firm where partner Giuliani is on a leave of absence.

Giuliani’s name also comes up prominently in the controversy over FBI leaks.

The bureau’s inspector general found former deputy director Andrew McCabe lied about his having authorized the disclosure of sensitive information to the media. Now that the McCabe matter has been referred to prosecutors, other questions linger.

For one, the FBI has yet to make it known how Giuliani knew enough to intimate during a Fox News appearance during the 2016 campaign that there would be an “October surprise” involving Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Which brings us to ex-FBI Director James Comey, who three days after the Giuliani comment, announced a resumed probe of the email matter, which he had already closed without charging Clinton but by saying she was “extremely careless” with her messages.

Comey said last week that Giuliani’s televised remarks during the election prompted an internal probe, the results of which he was not in the job long enough to see.

In his book “A Higher Loyalty,” which came out last week, Comey, who worked for U.S. Attorney Giuliani in the 1980s, likened his former boss to “an emperor” who chased the fame.

“It took me a while to realize that Giuliani’s confidence was not leavened with a whole lot of humility,” Comey writes. “The cost of that imbalance was that there was very little oxygen left for others.”

Less widely remembered is that Comey, while serving as U.S. attorney for SDNY from 2002 to 2003, also prosecuted patronage appointees of the ex-mayor on corruption charges.

Chief among these was the late Russell Harding, who admitted that on Giuliani’s watch he embezzled more than $400,000 as the mayor’s hand-picked president of the New York City Housing Development Corporation.