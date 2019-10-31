If anyone seems a good bet to land under the proverbial bus, it is President Donald Trump's private-sector lawyer-fixer, Rudy Giuliani.

Even a Trump administration nominee facing Senate confirmation this week put the onus on the former mayor for an irregular push to oust Marie Yovanovich as Ukraine ambassador.

Suspicions are strong that Yovanovich was targeted and removed for being so off-agenda as to resist using her foreign post to help produce dirt on Trump's domestic rivals.

"My knowledge … about any involvement of Mr. Giuliani was in connection with a campaign against our ambassador to Ukraine," John Sullivan, deputy secretary of state who has been nominated to be ambassador to Russia, told the GOP-controlled Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"I can't offer a judgment that what he did was kosher or correct … because I'm not sure exactly what he [Giuliani] was up to in toto with respect to Ukraine."

The technology-challenged Giuliani on Wednesday managed to work his Twitter app well enough to post an acid response.

Sullivan, he lectured, "doesn't know what he's talking about and shouldn't be incorrectly speculating."

"This is an orchestrated attempt to harass and hinder me in my role as @realdonaldtrump's attorney," Giuliani tweeted.

Invoking his private relationship with Trump, however, might not protect Giuliani from others surrounding the president.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for one, who holds the job Giuliani pursued two years ago, could not love hearing a nasty attack like that on a member of his own government team.

John Bolton, who recently departed as Trump's national security adviser, was quoted in congressional impeachment testimony as having called Giuliani "a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up,”

More importantly, Attorney General William Barr let it be known that he disliked Trump's coupling him with Giuliani in the famous July 25 phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the chat, Trump referred Zelensky to Barr and Giuliani, somewhat interchangeably, on the matter of investigating Joe Biden and his son and issues involving a Democratic Party computer server that may or may not exist.

Barr's Justice Department reportedly is investigating Giuliani's finances. But CNN reports that prosecutors in the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan are also remaining aware of the upcoming election and the difficulty of acting on foreign lobbying violations. Giuliani is reportedly looking for a defense attorney.

The ex-mayor seems to have a tangled relationship with his indicted business associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

A Parnas entity called Fraud Guarantee was confirmed to have paid Giuliani’s consulting firm, Giuliani Partners, $500,000 purportedly for business and regulatory advice.

But according to the Wall Street Journal, that Florida entity has no identifiable customers, generated zero returns for investors and defaulted on its office lease years ago after falling behind on rent.

Parnas and Fruman, among others, not only are charged with improperly funneling foreign funds into American campaign accounts, they reportedly aided Giuliani in targeting the Bidens.

As the House impeachment inquiry heats up, it is easy to imagine the Trump spin team crafting a defensive story about how Giuliani for his own reasons manipulated Trump into this sleazy Ukraine gambit.

If that happens, two lawyer-fixers in a row will have taken the hit for backroom political actions on Trump's behalf — while getting jammed up on their own business dealings. The first was Michael Cohen.

For now, however, Giuliani retains the unusual license to publicly slam a top State Department appointee — a sign of his continuing clout over career government professionals under Trump.