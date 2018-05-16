To become tired of all the winning, as once predicted by President Donald Trump, we’d first need to figure out who won what.

People with certain business interests sent money to a shell company set up by Trump’s ex-lawyer and confidant Michael Cohen. What did they win?

Novartis, the Swiss drug maker, had a $1.2 million contract with this Essential Consultants entity, purportedly for advice on how the new administration would shape health policy.

The firm now says hiring Cohen was a mistake. Its top lawyer retired, taking “full responsibility.”

That’s no win for Novartis.

AT&T hired Cohen agreed to pay $50,000 a month for “insights” into the new administration, company officials told reporters.

But the Justice Department followed through on its anti-trust lawsuit to block the company’s merger with Time-Warner.

AT&T has retired its top lobbyist and also says hiring Cohen was a mistake.

That’s no win for AT&T, either.

Trump on Wednesday filed a routine disclosure form indicating he reimbursed Cohen for the costs of paying porn star Stormy Daniels for a non-disclosure agreement.

Even if the president-to-be may have gained something by keeping an alleged Stormy dalliance suppressed during the campaign, would another sex scandal have cost the election?

Instead, it’s coming out now — not much of a big-picture win for Trump.

Cohen may have collected millions of dollars. But prosecutors are all over him, his legal bills are no doubt spiking, and records suggest he owes New York more than $280,000 in unpaid taxes.

Cohen may look tired in news photos, but it’s not likely from winning.

The Senate intelligence committee agreed with a 2017 assessment by intelligence agencies that Russia intervened in the presidential election to hurt the candidacy of Democrat Hillary Clinton and to help Trump.

One has to wonder what the Russian nation gained if it had anything at all to do with Trump beating Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr. tried to put a winning spin on the release of transcripts of his interview with the Senate panel.

“The public can now see that for over five hours I answered every question asked and was candid and forthright with the committee,” he said.

But that June 2016 meeting he had with Russians and other Trump advisers in Trump Tower, the topic of the questioning, failed by his own account to give him what he wanted — useful info on Hillary Clinton, the race’s ultimate loser.

It turns out Junior’s memory failed him a bit — such as when asked if he ever discussed the Russia probe with his father.

On the bright side for Trump & Co., corrupt bargains may be harder for investigators to find and prove when nobody comes out on top.

Maybe that somehow qualifies as winning.