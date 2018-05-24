The most intriguing facts sometimes sit there in plain sight.

Several of President Donald Trump’s designated villains, who he blames for a Democratic “witch hunt” against him, are fellow Republicans.

At least three of them have national service experience and credentials stronger than the president’s, adding an extra dose of absurdity to the idea of a Democratic “conspiracy.”

Robert Mueller, leading the special counsel probe, was widely hailed as a conservative Republican in 2001 when President George W. Bush appointed him FBI director.

Mueller received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for service in Vietnam.

This week Trump stepped up personal attacks on James Comey, a former FBI director Trump asked to stay in the job but later fired.

Comey has said Trump pulled him aside early on to demand “loyalty” and to stop probing ex-aide Michael Flynn, who since admitted making false and misleading statements to the investigators.

Formally, the self-made Comey brought to the table credentials similar to those of ex-mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Comey was a Republican most of his adult life. He supported Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) for president in 2008, was a mob-busting New York prosecutor and served in the U.S. Attorney General’s office.

At the Justice Department, Republican Trump appointees are needled and publicly humiliated over the Russia probe by the president and his most fervent cheerleaders in Congress.

Of course, there is Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the longtime Republican senator from Alabama and 2016 Trump ally.

And there is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — a Republican whose nomination to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals was blocked by Democratic senators a decade ago.

Trump has been bellowing about a “Spygate” conspiracy to view alongside his evident hallucinations of millions voting illegally, wiretapping by President Barack Obama and the role of Sen. Ted Cruz’s father in the Kennedy assassination.

This involves the role of an informant named Stefan Halper. He reportedly had contact with Trump campaign advisers around the time law-enforcement officials were inquiring about Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

Halper served on the White House domestic policy council for President Richard Nixon, and assistant to President Gerald Ford’s chief of staff. He served in President Ronald Reagan’s Department of State.

If partisan intrigue comprised any part of his resume, it was on the GOP side. Halper was caught up in allegations that he used ex-CIA agents to run a campaign operation in 1980 against President Jimmy Carter. He’s denied it.

There are new signs Trump contrived “Spygate” out of fear of the Mueller probe.

For one thing, the Associated Press reported that Trump told one ally he wanted “to brand” the informant a “spy,” believing the term would resonate more broadly.

Also, Trump kept particulars of his claim that his enemies are involved in a historic scandal quite vague.

“I hope it’s not true, but it looks like it is,” Trump said cryptically at the White House on Wednesday. “When they [member of Congress] look at the documents, I think people are going to see a lot of bad things happened.”