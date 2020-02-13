President Donald Trump is escalating his campaign against government officials who make professional judgments based on facts and rules.

People who know a thing or two about how things work in the White House and federal agencies are calling him out for reaching down the pecking order to influence decisions.

Even generally obedient Attorney General William Barr complained publicly Thursday that Trump's tweets aimed at his department, "make it impossible for me to do my job."

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was well received at a lecture in New Jersey this week when he dissed his ex-boss's denunciations of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Kelly said Vindman, who raised alarms about Trump's famous "do-us-a-favor" phone call to Ukraine's president on July 25, "did exactly what we teach them to do."

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, another impeachment witness, received a standing ovation on Wednesday at Georgetown University where she accepted the Trainor Award for excellence in diplomacy.

“The State Department is in trouble,” she said in her first public remarks since her House impeachment testimony. “We need to re-empower our diplomats to do their job. We can't be afraid to share our expertise or challenge false assumptions."

The measured public actions and statements of Kelly and Yovanovitch resonate among those who take seriously the institutions they serve, or have served.

Also Wednesday came an unusual public protest by four prosecutors who were overruled in their criminal sentencing request for Trump crony Roger Stone, who obstructed Congress and tampered with witnesses.

Trump "has commandeered the sentencing in a politically sensitive criminal matter, reversing the position uniformly accepted and promoted by the career prosecutors,” David Laufman, a former Justice Department official, told The New York Times.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who presided over the Stone case and whom Trump derided for doing her job, is unlikely to come out of this with her reputation damaged among honest colleagues.

More likely, it will be the opposite — as it will be for the foreperson of the Stone jury Trump has attacked on Twitter.

An exodus of veteran staffers commenced at the Environmental Protection Agency shortly after Trump's term commenced.

“I felt it was time to leave given the irresponsible, ongoing diminution of agency resources, which has recklessly endangered our ability to execute our responsibilities as public servants,” Ann Williamson, a scientist and longtime supervisor in the EPA’s Seattle office, told The Washington Post in 2018.

Trump's preference for fantasy-based information and analysis even affected weather forecasts. For reasons unknown, bureaucrats at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration were pressured to waste their time propping up his false insistence on a hurricane threat to Alabama.

For political reasons, the administration wanted to add a question on citizenship to the 2020 census. Even experts who advise the U.S. Census Bureau opposed the move. They included demographers, economists and engineers on the Census Scientific Advisory Committee.

Sneering by the president can make and break careers in his own ranks — but not necessarily the way he might wish.

That is to be expected when no experts worth their salt support Trump's claims of unfettered power under the Constitution, or his canard about wind turbines causing cancer, or a hundred other falsehoods about himself and others.