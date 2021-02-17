Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has settled in as President Joe Biden's most important Republican adversary. His exchange of bile with Biden's defeated predecessor only reinforces the Kentucky senator's new place in the power game.

Given that role, McConnell's now-famous public shuffle on impeachment is easy to understand even for those on both sides who don't forgive it.

By voting to acquit Donald Trump of inciting insurrection, McConnell acted with the majority of his caucus, many of whom clearly had reason to fear backlash from state GOP bosses if they voted otherwise.

But by also condemning Trump's conduct, McConnell said out loud what some of those members might have wished to say — and made clear who now calls the partisan shots.

Normal politics can be the art of cutting things both ways, and McConnell keeps a tight grip on partisan power. Remember: He was a force in Washington before Trump arrived and remains one now.

Criminally or not, Trump on Jan. 6 demonstrated his self-serving disloyalty, not only to the nation but to the party he took over nearly five years ago. That's what lay below the lawmaker's statement. In losing and then lying about it, Trump probably had cost the GOP its Senate majority. McConnell had no incentive to pretend respect for Trump.

Calling him "practically and morally responsible" for provoking the violence at the Capitol was taken outside the Trump bubble as just a common-sense observation.

Predictably, the ex-president reacted with vague threats and urged McConnell's ouster. "Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First," Trump said in a statement.

Trump sounds willing to be as cynically divisive within the GOP as he was across the nation during his term. Democrats might wish to applaud his efforts, as some did when he practically discouraged party members from voting in Georgia's Senate runoff races last month.

True to the old form, Trump's latest tantrum included personal smears as well. He said McConnell had "no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings."

This will be parroted by the still faithful, and helps obscure, for what it's worth, Trump's own ineffective posturing on China. Nobody will meaningfully answer why McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, whose family had the business dealings, remained Trump's transportation secretary for four years.

None of this seems destined to shape what's ahead.

This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called attention to McConnell's positional two-step during a news conference. "I believe he [Trump] deserved to be impeached and he should have been convicted," Schumer said, quipping: "If you don’t believe me, you can ask Mitch McConnell."

One of the more relevant questions ahead is how Schumer will manage to push the Biden agenda with a razor-thin majority that allows only the tiniest margin of dissent.

McConnell has no cause to downplay the degree to which his clout, in tandem with his members', survives in Trump's absence. He recently showed his influence in tough negotiations with Schumer that ended in an agreement over Senate rules. The rest of the partisan tension will play out one step at a time, with McConnell driving the opposition.