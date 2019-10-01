On the same day last week that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced commencement of a formal impeachment process, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had his colleagues unanimously approve a bipartisan resolution.

That resolution demanded that Ukraine whistleblower's report, denounced by Trump but so far apparently accurate, be quickly delivered to congressional intelligence committees, and it was.

On Monday, McConnell (R-Kentucky) said Senate rules would require him to take up any articles of impeachment that would be voted up by the House.

“I would have no choice but to take it up,” McConnell said on CNBC, although adding: “How long you’re on it is a whole different matter.”

The bottom line here seems to be that McConnell, an indispensable ally to the Republican president, will protect his caucus and its power and will not jump on grenades to shield Trump from himself should his GOP viability erode.

For those who wished to hear it, McConnell, in effect, warned the president not to forget that he will need the GOP-controlled Senate's help.

In that context, Sen. Chuck Grassley rejected Trump's attacks on the unnamed official who stirred up Ukraine tempest.

Grassley (R-Iowa) said: "This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected. We should always work to respect whistleblowers’ requests for confidentiality,"

Notice that Trump, who rarely shows the smallest reluctance to bear false witness, doesn't trash-talk GOP legislators these days, even when they stake out positions on foreign policy that clash with his own.

Trump better not depend on McConnell forgetting how on-and-off Trump associate Steve Bannon ran around trying to delegitimize McConnell's leadership.

Two years ago Bannon said during a speech at the Values Voter Summit in Washington: “Yeah, Mitch, the donors are not happy. They’ve all left you. We’ve cut your oxygen off.”

“Nobody can run and hide on this one,” he said. “These folks are coming for you. The days of taking a few nice conservative votes and hiding are over.”

Bannon's issue seemed to be that senators who criticized Trump weren't punished. He worked with primary campaigns against incumbent Senate Republicans. Trump did not slap down Bannon, strategist of his own 2016 campaign. But the anti-McConnell drive fizzled.

Now, Trump's acquittal in a Senate trial is assured only if the GOP majority sees its own future as benefiting from the president's survival. That calculus depends on rank-and-file Republicans holding loyal to Trump — which is the case so far.

That is to say, it won't do for Trump to treat his independently elected colleagues as though they work for him.

Republican senators may be vulnerable next year in Georgia, Iowa and Arizona.

So far the Senate's GOP caucus has gotten partisan results — deregulation, many judicial appointments, and no more pressure for a health care system, an infrastructure bill, or comprehensive immigration reform.

Nor was the caucus forced to take a big risk and go all in on a border wall that some of them quietly consider useless.

Only last week, McConnell's Senate voted again to keep Trump from diverting military funds toward the barrier wall. He's expected to block that.

Mutual political support does not mean blank checks, especially in this Trump crisis.